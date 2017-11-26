Derbyshire gun amnesty ends tonight

More than 180 guns have been handed in as part of Derbyshire Police firearms surrender.

Tonight is the end of firearms surrender, and police are urging people if they have a gun they want to hand over, now is the time to do it.

A Force spokesman said: “We’ve had more than 180 guns of all types handed in since last week - shotguns, rifles, a WWII submachine gun, various pistols both real and imitation.

“The haul includes this antique, slightly rusted, double-barrel pin fire pistol, dating back to the 1860s-70s.

“But we still want more, so that they can be taken off the streets, out of circulation and away from the hands of criminals.”

The firearms surrender means anyone possessing a gun for the act of taking it to a police station to hand over will not be prosecuted for that possession.

Anything the police take will be checked and might investigate further if the force feels the need and items can be handed in anonymously.

The force spokesman added: “There are just a few hours left to do so. If you have a firearm you no longer want or need, or if it’s something you shouldn’t have at all, please give it to us.

“Help us keep our communities safe.”