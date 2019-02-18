Derbyshire friends get ready to take on gruelling challenge for hospice

A group of seven friends are to take on a gruelling challenge for a north Derbyshire hospice.

Oliver Bryan, Joe Bryan, Liam Carey, Robert Payne, Edd Mellor, Robert Mountney and Sam Harper will climb the highest peak in each of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland within 48 hours, known as the Five Peaks Challenge, starting on May 1, for Ashgate Hospicecare.

The friends will be assisted by Sam’s dad, Andy, who will be their driver.

The pals decided they wanted to do something for charity and settled on Ashgate Hospicecare after hearing of the great work the hospice does every day.

Sam, 28, who lives and works in Chesterfield, said: “I haven’t done anything like this before and I would be absolutely thrilled if we could smash our target.

“I am looking forward to it but I am worried about it as well!”

The friends are all aged between 25 and 30 and know each other from childhood or from playing sport.

They have started their training and plan to do something every weekend in preparation.

One of the events they plan to complete is The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, usually in this order, and in under 12 hours.

The friends have set themselves a fundraising target of £2,500 and they have already raised almost £400.

The event involves ascending and descending the following mountains:

- Ben Nevis (Scotland) 1,345m (4,413ft)

- Scafell Pike (England) 97m (3,209ft)

- Snowdon (Wales) - 1,085m (3,560ft)

- Slieve Donard (Northern Ireland) - 849m (2,785ft)

- Carrauntoohil (Ireland) - 1,038m (3,406ft)

Sarah Green, community fundraiser at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “This is an amazing challenge that the team are undertaking and we are incredibly grateful that they have selected Ashgate Hospicecare as their chosen charity.

“The funds raised will allow Ashgate Hospicecare to care for patients in their own homes, and make a huge difference to their lives. Everyone is wishing the team all the best in their challenge.”

If you would like to make a donation, click here