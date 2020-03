Firefighters rescued a woman from a house blaze in a Derbyshire town.

Crews were called to the incident on Dannah Crescent, Ripley, on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said at around 9pm: “A female occupant was rescued from the property by the service and is now in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“The fire is now extinguished.”

The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed by the service.