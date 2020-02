Derbyshire firefighters armed with an extinguisher put out a blazing dishwasher at a house before safely ventilatng the property.

The fire was discovered at a property on Brook Lane, at Ripley, about 2.45pm, on Saturday, February 15.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Ripley and Alfreton crews attended the fire and found a dishwasher on fire.

Crews used a C02 Extinguisher, according to the fire service, to put the fire out.

The property was then safely ventilated by firefighters.