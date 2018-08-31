Derbyshire family who lost everything in arson attack ‘amazed’ at community’s generosity

A north Derbyshire family who lost almost everything they own in a freak house fire say they are ‘amazed’ at the generosity of people who are raising money to help them.

Builder Darrell Tracey, his wife Terri and their 10-month old daughter Demi returned home to find their Killamarsh house engulfed by flames.

The newly homeless family have been relying on the hospitality of relatives ever since - but now, thanks to a ‘crowdfunding’ appeal, they have renewed hope.

Darrell, 32, said: “It is devastating. We are just trying to work out what we can salvage and what we can’t. There is not a lot we can. Everything we have worked for all our lives has gone. And it’s even worse as we are not covered for it.”

Darrell said they had been out on a trip to Meadowhall, but when they returned home, their house was ablaze.

In an apparent case of mistaken identity, his van was set alight by arsonists and then rolled into their house, causing extensive damage to both their property and their next door neighbour’s.

Fortunately, the family got home just in time to rescue their dog Alfie, who was in the house at the time. After Darrell updated his Facebook page with pictures from the fire, friends, family and colleagues urged him to begin a ‘crowdfunding’ appeal. He said: “It’s amazing how kind and caring people have been, and wonderful to know there’s so many good people willing to help.”

Derbyshire police confirmed a man, 51, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail in relation to the fire, which took place at 5pm on Saturday, August 25, on Foxcroft Chase. Call police on 101.

To contribute to the family’s fund, visit www.gofundme.com/83hp8-family-home-burnt-in-fire.