Derbyshire dump site trespasser was caught looking to steal discarded motorcycle parts

A dump site trespasser was caught inside a Recycling Centre looking to steal discarded motorcycle parts.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Gary Lee Gibbons, 42, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover, was found with another co-accused at the centre on Buttermilk Lane, Long Duckmanton, by police.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “Police were called to the Bolsover household waste recycling centre on February 7 in the evening.

“Information had been recovered that two males had entered the premises and were looking around at items inside.”

Police found Gibbons and a co-accused inside the compound and they were both arrested.

Jobless Gibbons, who is on benefits, told police he had been inside the waste centre to collect bike parts with his co-accused and he knew he was trespassing after they climbed over the gate.

Ms Heath-Tilford added that Gibbons’s co-accused has already been dealt with for this offence and other matters and he received a 12 month conditional discharge.

Gibbons, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed yard for an unlawful purpose - namely to steal.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Gibbons had met his co-accused primarily to take drugs together.

He added that Gibbons’s co-accused had wanted to find parts to fix his motorcycle.

Magistrates sentenced Gibbons to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the trespassing offence.

Gibbons was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.