Derbyshire company allegedly linked to Emiliano Sala plane ownership enquiries

A Derbyshire company is allegedly linked to the plane which crashed while Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was on board, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims that Cool Flourish Limited, a management consultancy business based in Matlock, is at the centre of enquiries about ownership of the plane.

Fay Keely, 45, is listed on Companies House as the company’s major shareholder and her address is given as a property in Alfreton. According to the Daily Mail, her address was ‘deserted’ and ‘unfurnished’ when they visited.

The newspaper also made unsuccessful attempts to contact another listed director, Heather Keely, 41 and former director Terence Keely.

Enquiries about ownership of the plane are being made as French club Nantes are demanding the first payment of Sala’s £15million transfer fee.

Sala, 28, was travelling back to Cardiff on the Piper Malibu plane with pilot David Ibbotson when it went missing over the English Channel on January 21.

The body of Sala was found on February 7. Mr Ibbotson’s body has not been found.