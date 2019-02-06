Derbyshire business calls in administrators - for the second time in two years

A Derbyshire business has called in the administrators – for the second time in two years.

Packaging firm, Charapak, on Salcombe Road, Meadow Lane Industrial Estate, in Alfreton, went into administration on Friday, January 28.

An official public notice was published in the London Gazette confirming Manchester-based Duff & Phelps Ltd as the administrators.

Charapak previously called in the administrators in March 2017.

According to Charapak’s website, the firm is an ‘independent, manufacturer and innovator of speciality corrugated packagaing’ and was established in 1980.

The website states: “We manufacture packaging for some of the worlds most instantly recognisable brands, who trust us to replicate their identity throughout the products we manufacture.

"We are centrally located in the East Midlands and serve national and international customers.”

It is not known at this stage how many jobs have been lost as a result.

We called the Charapak office and a spokesperson confirmed the business had gone into administration.

We have contacted Duff & Phelps for a comment.