Derbyshire burglaries in which 'large amount of cash' stolen spark police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a 'large amount of cash' was stolen from Derbyshire homes.

The burglaries happened overnight, between Friday, September 13 and today (Saturday, September 14).

The two properties targeted are on Park Close, Shirland and The Paddock, Blackwell.

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything suspicious in the area then please let officers know by calling 101, quoting incident number 19000490678

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

