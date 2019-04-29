Derbyshire Be Water Aware campaign highlights accidental drowning deaths

With the weather heating up, firefighters are urging residents to be ‘water aware’ this summer.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) Be Water Aware campaign, which runs from April 29 to May 5 and highlights the risk of accidental drowning.

In 2017, 255 people accidentally drowned in the UK.

Half of accidental drownings happened in 2017 when people didn’t even intend to go in the water.

Activities such as running, walking, fishing and cycling near water can put you at risk of drowning.

In 2017:

• 255 people accidentally drowned in the UK.

• Around 50 per cent of these people just happened to be near water.

• About 85 per cvent of these fatalities were male.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Station manager Kevin Page, said: “Since 2017, four people have died in water related incidents in Derbyshire.

“Most people would be shocked to hear that some of these people who drowned just happened to be taking part in everyday activities near water, like going for a run or walk.

“They are unaware of the risks and are totally unprepared for the scenario of ending up in the water.

“By highlighting this issue and making sure simple safety messages reach them we hope to reduce the number of these needless and preventable deaths.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to issue the following safety advice:

• If you are going for a walk or run near water stick to proper pathways and stay clear of the water’s edge.

• Make sure conditions are safe, avoid walking or running near water in the dark, slippery or in bad weather.

• If you’ve had alcohol don’t enter the water, avoid walking alone and avoid routes near water.

• Never enter the water to try and help a person or animal - always call 999 and use any water rescue equipment if it is available.

• If you are spending time near water - whether at home or abroad make sure you are familiar with local safety information and children are fully supervised.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service will be posting water safety advice on social media, you can follow us via the below:

Twitter: @DerbyshireFRS

Facebook: @DerbyshireFRS

Instagram: @derbyshirefrs

READ MORE: REGION BRACED FOR THREE MONTH HEATWAVE