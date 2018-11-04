Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire firefighters tackling large blaze

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are currently tackling a large blaze in Jacksdale.

Crews from Clay Cross, Ripley, Alfreton, Eastwood and Ashfield are in attendance at the fire on Brinsley Hill.

According to police, the blaze involves an agricultural barn.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Please be aware that Brinsley Hill will be closed while crews carry out fire fighting.

"Please avoid the area."

Police said the road has been closed since 7.15am and will be shut until at least 1pm.