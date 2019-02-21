Dental practices warned to be vigilant after a burglary in Ripley

Police officers are warning dental practitioners and laboratories to be vigilant following a burglary at a dental laboratory in Ripley.

The burglary is reported to have happened at the Codnor Gate property between 5.30pm on February 7, and 7.20am on February 8.

Police car

Five furnaces used in the manufacture of dentures were taken, in what officers believe to be a targeted incident.

Officers are now urging similar premises across the county to ensure that their security systems are up-to-date.

PC Sean Davis said: “There are steps business owners can take to help protect their property from being targeted in this way. These include the installation of security lights, CCTV and visible alarm systems."

If you have any information which may assist with enquiries into the Ripley burglary, or would like to be put in touch with your local Safer Neighbourhood Team who can offer further safety advice, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19*65748 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Sean Davies, in any correspondence.

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

• Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.