Defendant denies possessing illegal pornographic image of a man performing oral sex with a fish

A defendant has denied possessing an illegal, extreme pornographic image of a man performing oral sex with a fish.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 27 how Danny Mullen, 28, was approached by Derbyshire police at Sir William Hill Road, at Eyam, on January 3, for a separate matter when police seized and checked his mobile phone.

Prosecuting solicitor Rosanna McDaid said the defendant’s mobile phone was seized and examined after he was approached by police.

Ms McDaid added that it is claimed there was footage of oral penetration of a live fish by a male on the phone which she claimed is classed as extreme pornography.

Mr Mullen pleaded not guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing oral sex with a live a animal, namely a fish, and which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.

Defence solicitor Geoff Flemming told the court that Mr Mullen’s defence will be that the image concerned is not pornographic.

The court heard that the footage in question is a video image lasting about ten seconds that will be served at the trial.

Magistrates adjourned the case until June 11 for a summary trial.

Mr Mullen, of Donovan Road, Sheffield, was released on unconditional bail.