Date set for inquest into death of Derbyshire man crushed by horsebox

An inquest will take place at the end of this month into the death of a man who was crushed by a horsebox.

Stephen Bamford, of Meadow View Stables, Newton Road, Tibshelf, died at that address on May 29 last year.

Stephen Bamford's inquest will take place at Chesterfield coroners' court.

The equestrian was 60-years-old.

A pre-inquest review took place at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday morning.

During the hearing, coroner Emma Serrano said the full inquest would take place on August 27 and hear from a number of witnesses over the course of one day.

She added that the purpose of an inquest is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died.

She said that an inquest is not a trial and it is not a coroner's role to decide any questions of criminal or civil liability or to apportion guilt or attribute blame

The solicitor representing Mr Bamford's daughter, Louise Medlock, told the court: "There are lots of questions that will need to be determined as to how he died."

