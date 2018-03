A criminal has absconded from Sudbury prison.

Adrian McNeish escaped from the jail yesterday.

He was convicted at Croydon Crown Court in 2015 for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and sentenced to nine years in prison.

He is described as black, 5ft 7in tall and of a medium build.

He also has a full beard.

McNeish has links to the Croydon area of London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.