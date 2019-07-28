'Yobbo' rogue motorcyclist takes off helmet in Heanor and is 'wanted' by Derbyshire cops

A "yobbo" motorcyclist who was riding along pavements and alleyways is wanted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit after taking off his helmet.

The incident, in Heanor, happened on Saturday, July 27, and police are looking for anyone who recognises the man pictured.

The "yobbo".

The policing unit say the man "failed to stop" for cops before taking off his helmet, allowing police to "recognise who you were".

A roads policing unit spokesman said: "Yobbo on a bike seen riding along pavements and down alleyways.

"Fails to stop, takes his helmet off and then goes off roading.

"Taking your helmet off just meant we recognised who you were. Enjoy being wanted."