Woman taken to hospital after being hit by mobility scooter

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a mobility scooter in Alfreton.

At 11.05am on Friday, two women were walking along Institute Lane towards Hall Street when a man on a black mobility scooter ran into one of the women’s ankle.

He then drove off towards Hall Street.

Police said the woman received an injury to her ankle and was taken to King’s Mill Hospital.

The man was wearing a yellow high-visibility vest.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference 18000041273, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.