Woman jailed for life after being convicted of murder of Derbyshire man

A woman has been jailed after being found guilty of the murder of a Derbyshire man.

Clara Butler, 22, of Marlborough Road, Derby, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 20 years after being found guilty of the murder of Lance Martin after a four-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

Clara Butler

Kieran Bareham, 31, of Portland Street, Derby, was also sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

Mr Martin, who was from Normanton, was found with life-threatening injuries by officers on Pear Tree Road in the early hours of February 28. He was taken to hospital but later died.

After the sentencing on Thursday, his mother Suzanne Stride said: "Regardless of Lance’s behaviour on that evening, he didn’t deserve to die. I’m very happy with the verdict, no amount of time Clara Butler receives will bring Lance back.

“Lance’s death has destroyed many lives including those of his family and particularly, his young son. I hope this senseless act of violence stays with Clara Butler forever.

“For as a mother, I now have to live without Lance forever. May he finally rest in peace.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock added: “The last seven months has been a testing time for Lance’s family and I thank them for putting their trust in us to investigate the events leading to his untimely passing. I’d also like to acknowledge the dignity they have shown throughout the investigation and trial.

“This is a tragic loss of a young life, which is made all the more tragic by that fact that it began over a meaningless argument.

“Clara Butler took a knife into an argument and repeatedly stabbed Lance, who paid the ultimate price of her reckless actions with his life.

“Derbyshire police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have worked together tirelessly to ensure a thorough investigation and presentation of the facts were put before the jury during this trial, and we hope that yesterday’s unanimous guilty verdict and today’s sentencing will offer some semblance of comfort to Lance’s family.

“We recognise that all the families involved in this case will feel loss but none more so than Lance’s family who have lost a son, partner, daddy, brother and friend, our thoughts are with them today and going forward as they attempt to rebuild their lives.”