Woman is given curfew after she breached a non-contact ban by visiting her estranged husband

A woman has been put under a curfew after she breached a restraining order by visiting her estranged husband.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 3 how Sharon Carty, 50, of Hardwick Court, Porter Street, Staveley, had been placed under a restraining order after she assaulted her husband.

But Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Carty was caught by police at her husband’s home in Brimington. Carty pleaded guilty to breaching the order and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

The court heard it was her second breach of the restraining order.

Anise Rowlands, defending, said Carty has mental health issues.

The defendant received a 12 week curfew and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.