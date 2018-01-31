Woman hit by car and gun shots heard during Heanor altercation

A woman was hit by a car during an altercation in Heanor in which gun shots were heard.

At around 6.15pm last night (Tuesday), an altercation took plce on Mill Bank between two men and a woman.

A man got into what is thought to be an Audi and drove off and in doing so, a woman was hit by the car.

The woman has received an injury to her leg and is being treated in hospital.

During the altercation gun shots were heard, but police say these are now thought to have been fired from a pellet gun.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Amber Valley CID on 101 quoting reference number 18000048364.