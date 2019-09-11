Woman handed injunction in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in Derbysire village

A woman has been served a civil injunction to help put a stop to anti-social behaviour in the Pinxton area.

Kelly Hinman, 31, of Woodfield Road, Pinxton, was handed the injunction, which lasts until August 2020, at Mansfield County Court last week.

Kelly Hinman.

The case was brought before the court by Bolsover District Council working in partnership with the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour in her neighbourhood.

Hinman is forbidden from being drunk or under the influence of alcohol in a public place, or being abusive, threatening or acting in a way which causes or is likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress to anyone living or visiting Woodfield Road, Pinxton.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant James Bowler said: "We have worked alongside Bolsover District Council to obtain this order which we hope will improve the quality of life for the local community who have repeatedly told us they have suffered harassment, alarm and distress because of Ms Hinman's actions.

"We also hope that this civil injunction will give Ms Hinman the chance to change her behaviour, and give her the opportunity to seek any help or support she needs."

If a civil injunction is not followed, individuals can be brought back before the court where they could potentially face up to two years imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

