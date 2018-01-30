Woman dragged to floor by handbag thief in Ripley

Police are appealing for information after a woman was dragged to the floor by a thief who stole her handbag in Ripley.

The victim was walking along the Greenway, near to Peasehill Road at around 4pm on Saturday January 20 when a man on a bike approached her from behind.

As he passed her, he grabbed her handbag, which was on her shoulder. This dragged the woman to the floor and he rode off towards Cemetery Lane with her handbag.

The handbag was later found near to Cemetery Lane.

The man was described as 6ft tall, of a medium build and was wearing dark blue jeans and a green jacket with the hood worn up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Staff Investigator Naomi Davies on 101 quoting reference number 18000031910 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.