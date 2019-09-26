Woman attacked a police officer and used threatening behaviour during a disturbance at her home

A woman assaulted a police officer and used threatening behaviour after officers were called out following reports of someone smashing up a flat.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 25 how Sharon Warren, 46, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, was approached by police on August 2 and she was dressed in her night clothing and was unsteady on her feet and drunk.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said police were responding to a call that a woman was smashing up a flat and banging on her ceiling and officers found Warren uncooperative.

She added: “She was unsteady on her feet and was clearly drunk and she was asked welfare questions and she said, ‘I’m having a joint and then I’m going to bed’.”

Police drove around the block but could still hear Warren shouting, according to Mrs Allsop, and she was spotted on waste land shouting at a neighbour’s window and making threats.

Mrs Allsop said Warren was arrested and continued to be abusive and pulled away saying she had no underwear on so the officers and the defendant went down a corridor to her accommodation.

Police told Warren to stop pulling, according to Mrs Allsop, and as an officer lost his grip she then came towards him and he pushed her with his right hand to the throat area.

Mrs Allsop said the officer had not wanted to push Warren in the chest because she is a woman.

Warren went on to kick out at the police officer, according to Mrs Allsop, and he claimed she was trying to kick him in his testicles and he had to strike her with a distraction blow.

Mrs Allsop added that Warren dropped to the floor and had to be placed in a police car where she kicked out at the same officer and struck his shoulder.

Another officer stated Warren had a blooded mouth and she had attempted to spit at the police.

Warren accepted to police that she had been abusive to neighbours but she claimed she had only kicked out when she was being restrained after she had been struck in the throat.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

She also admitted assaulting a police officer but only on the basis of her account of events.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Warren had also been spitting because she was only attempting to clear her throat from blood after being struck by a police officer.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the matter to consider Warren’s basis of plea at a Newton Hearing to be held on January 7 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court before sentencing.

Warren was released on unconditional bail.