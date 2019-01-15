Watch moment two friends help Derbyshire police by rugby tackling wanted man

Derbyshire police have hailed the brave actions of two friends after CCTV captured them rugby tackling a wanted man as he fled officers.

Dramatic footage shows the fugitive sprinting away from officers before being chased by two friends who joined the pursuit.

The wanted man had run off from officers but was rugby tackled to the ground by two friends

Police chased the suspect, who was wanted for a string of offences, after spotting him in Long Eaton on December 4.

Moments after the pals floored the thug in the middle of the road, an officer arrived to arrest him.

Derbyshire Police have now posted the CCTV on social media in a bid to track down the have-a-go-heroes, nicknamed the "Long Eaton lads".

Erewash Response Unit tweeted: “On December the 4th 2018 following a lengthy foot pursuit, two #LongEaton lads selflessly put themselves in harm's way to apprehend the offender!

Police posted the CCTV footage on social media in a bid to track down the two men who helped

“Unfortunately we know them only as Denham and Oliver, do you know them? If so please let us know. #Share #WeWantToShowOurAppreciation.”

The following day, police tweeted: “The pair have made contact with us!!

“Huge thanks to all of our followers for sharing this appeal.

“#ThePowerOfSocialMedia

“#NotAllHeroesWearCapes.”

The pair’s bravery was praised by other Twitter users.

Twitter user Dayle White wrote: “In this day and age that is brilliant to see.

“Gives hope that all social decency isn’t lost.”

George Munks wrote: “A perfect example of good citizens. #helppolice.”