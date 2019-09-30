Wanted serial offender is brought to justice after he was caught shoplifting in Derbyshire

A wanted serial offender is due to be sentenced after he was caught shoplifting in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 23 how Robert Terrence Mould, 45, of Landseer Court, Corby, Northamptonshire, was wanted on a warrant when he was caught stealing steak valued at £83.04 from an Aldi store, in Heanor.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He entered a guilty plea to a shop theft in Derbyshire and he has also committed this offence while at large in respect of warrants in Northamptonshire.”

The court heard that Mould also pleaded guilty to Northamptonshire offences including another shop theft, failing to surrender to court, theft of a motorcycle and driving with no insurance.

He was also convicted in his absence of three offences of burglary in relation to the Conservative Club, at Corby.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said there has been a relapse in his personal circumstances.

Magistrates remitted the case to be dealt with at Northamptonshire magistrates’ court where Mould’s case is due to be considered on October 2.