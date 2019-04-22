Vehicle found ablaze after it ram-raids Derbyshire shop

Police found a vehicle up in flames after it ram-raided a Derbyshire shop.

The below picture - tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on Easter Monday morning - shows the extensive damage caused to the Nisa Extra supermarket on Greenhill Lane, Riddings, following the ram-raid.

Picture tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Officers said the vehicle involved was found ablaze 'shortly after'.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101, quoting 171-220419.