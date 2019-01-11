Two men appear in court charged with machete attack in Selston

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a machete attack in Selston.

Darren Thornley, 47, of Valentine Avenue, Selston, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, attempted robbery and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Richard Thornley, 44, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted robbery.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report that a man had been head-butted and threatened with a machete.

"Officers were quickly on the scene and arrested two men as they drove away from the property. A machete was recovered from the seized vehicle."

Both men appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 6.

It follows a report of an incident at a property in Upper Mexborough Road, Selston, on Tuesday.