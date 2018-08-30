Two arrested after car crashed at Shipley Park

Two people have been arrested after a car crashed at Shipley Park.

Police have now issued a statement about the incident, which occurred earlier today.

Photo by Isaac Jones

It said: "We received a call just before 12.15am on Thursday, August 30 to say a black Audi A4 had been found in a storm drain near to the Buxton Avenue entrance of Shipley Park.

"Our officers and the National Police Air Service attended and a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were later arrested in Heanor, in relation to the incident.

"They have since been released under investigation.”

These oictures of the incident were captured by Isaac Jones.