Trio in court for attempted murder after ‘hit-and-run’ in Derbyshire town

Three men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Ripley.

Pedestrian Soltan Habchi, 27, suffered injuries in Derby Road, Ripley, at about 2am on Saturday, October 21. Jake Greenhalgh, 22, of Down Meadow, Heage; Davey Booth, 22, of Nelson Street, Swadlincote and Luke James, 27, of Butterley Row, Ripley, have all been charged with Mr Habchi’s attempted murder. Greenhalgh’s sister Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Downmeadow, Heage, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

The scene of the incident in Ripley. Picture: Derby Telegraph

No pleas were entered at Derby Crown Court and the case was adjourned until February 8. A trial has provisionally been set for April 23, next year. Both of the Greenhalghs were remanded in custody while the other two defendants were handed conditional bail.