Thug tried to get in a Derbyshire pub by rugby-tackling a doorman

A thug assaulted a doorman with a “rugby-style” tackle as he tried to get it into a pub after a row with his girlfriend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 17 how Jordan Rhys Smith, 22, of Oxford Street, Ripley, ploughed into doorman Daniel Taylor at the Crompton Arms, on High Street, in Ripley.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “This offence took place on April 6 when the defendant assaulted a member of staff at about 10.30pm. He ran at him and pushed past him in a rugby-style manner slamming him into a door and causing pain to the complainant’s shoulder. The pair went to the ground and the defendant continued to try and assault the complainant by striking him and the complainant held his arms and the defendant had to be taken off him by another doorman.”

Smith, who has previous convictions for assault, damage and a public order offence, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The probation service stated that Smith’s current compliance under post-sentence supervision has improved but it could still be better.

Andi Hunter, defending, said Smith had a verbal row with his girlfriend and she had gone into the pub with his keys and when he had been refused entry he barged into one of the door staff.

Mr Hunter added: “He is embarrassed to be in court because he knows he could have avoided it all by walking away even though he would have had no where else to go that night.”

Magistrates sentenced Smith to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.