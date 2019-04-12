Three people sought for fraud at IKEA

Three people are being sought by police in connection with fraud at IKEA on Giltbrook Retail Park.

The incident happened at IKEA on March 6, 2019, and Nottinghamshire Police are calling for anyone who recognises the people pictured to contact them with information.

Do you recognise these people?

"We’re keen to speak to them following a report of fraud at IKEA, Giltbrook Retail Park, on March 6, 2019.

"If you recognise anyone pictured, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident 649 of March 6.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

