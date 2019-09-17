Three lambs and a sheep killed in Derbyshire sheep worrying incident

Three lambs and a sheep have died and another sheep was injured during a sheep worrying incident in Loscoe.

Derbyshire Police were called to Loscoe Denby Lane, Loscoe on Wednesday, September 11 at about 8am to reports of the incident.

Loscoe-Denby Lane.

Officers say a dog was seen to enter two separate, secure fields and is described as medium-sized and brown.

The police have launched an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have also issued a statement about the dangers of sheep worrying.

A spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about the owner.

"We’d also like to offer dog owners the following advice about livestock worrying.

"Worrying livestock means attacking or chasing livestock which may cause injury or suffering or, in the case of females, loss of their young.

"Keep dogs on leads when near livestock. Make sure their collar and harness fit well, and that you use footpaths or rights of way.

"If a dog worries livestock on any agricultural land, the owner of the dog, and, any other person in charge, shall be guilty of an offence.

"If you have any information about this incident please contact us quoting ref number 19*485238 by calling us on 101."