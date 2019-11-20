Three arrested after man suffers 'puncture wound' in Derbyshire assault

Three people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Derbyshire.

Police are investigating reports that a 23-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to his back during the incident, which happened at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, November 6 in North Street.

Police are appealing for more information.

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested in connection with the incident along with a 28-year-old man.

They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Craig Chidlow on 101, quoting reference 19*595574.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

