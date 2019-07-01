Threatening man told woman her dad was on his list of people he was going to sort-out

A threatening man told a woman in a Facebook message that her father was on his list of people he was going to sort-out but he would be spared if she gave him £5,000.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 25 how Jason Allen Carman, 33, of Church Walk, at Wirksworth, Matlock, had been involved in a confrontation with the woman’s father while he had been walking on private land where the woman’s father had been working for the Forestry Commission.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told a previous hearing on June 19: “Mr Carman was told it was private land and should not be there and he did not take that well.”

Carman went on to write comments on his Facebook account, according to Mr Carr, about wanting to sort people out and because this woman knew him she messaged him to see if he was okay.

Mr Carr said: “He said he wanted to kill everyone and he had had enough and he said he was going all out like he used to and she thought he was going to hurt people and he said her father is on the list and he is in his range.”

Carman also said he wanted £5,000 to stop, according to Mr Carr, but the woman said she could not get £5,000 and she was concerned.

Mr Carr added that the woman tried to explain to Carman he had been on private land and if his dog had been there the pet could have been shot to which Carman replied: “We will see who gets shot.”

Carman admitted to police in an interview he had sent the messages and said it had been fuelled by alcohol and it was mainly about a current disagreement with another couple.

The defendant added that he did not think the woman would take the threats seriously.

Carman, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to sending a communication by Facebook which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety on June 4.

Defence solicitor John Last told the previous hearing: “He did send threatening messages which he deeply regrets and the transcript of the interview said he did not expect her to take the threats seriously but he understood they could have been perceived differently.”

Mr Last added that Carman had been seriously ill and had nearly died and it had been his dog that had given him something to live for and this pet helped get him through a period of homelessness.

Carman also claimed that the woman’s father had tried to run over his dog in a tractor and had made a hand gesture towards him, according to Mr Last.

Mr Last told magistrates: “The defendant realises he’s put himself in a perilous position and he hopes you will look at a report because he has no desire to go back to prison.”

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Carman on June 25 to a community order which will last until March 24. 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £40 and must pay £300 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.