Speed camera van.

This is where mobile police speed cameras are located in north Derbyshire this week

Derbyshire police have revealed where their speed cameras will be located in north Derbyshire over the coming days.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:36 pm

Police plan to have their mobile cameras on these roads until July 4.

Images are for illustration only and not indicative of the actual location of speed camera vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website

1. Heanor

Heanor Road, Heanor

2. Wingerworth

Longedge Lane, Wingerworth

3. Sandiacre

B5010 Derby Road, Sandiacre

4. Shirebrook.

Meadow Lane, Shirebrook.

