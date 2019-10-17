Thieves smash door and steal safe from Derbyshire rugby club

Thieves are appealing for witnesses after thieves raided a Derbyshire rugby club

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves smashed through a door and stole a safe from Amber Valley RUFC.

The club posted a statement on their Facebook page on Wednesday: " Sadly someone/ a group of people broke into the rugby club last night between 11-34 and 12-05, police have asked us to share this and ask if anyone spotted a car parked at the gate at that time or has any cctv local."

Derbyshire Police confirmed that a safe was stolen in the raid, but gave no details of what was inside.

A police spokesman added: "Anyone who has any information should contact us on the usual channels with reference 19*552839."

More when we have it.