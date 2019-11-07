Thief was caught breaching restraining order after he was tracked down by police

A thief breached a restraining order after police caught him in a vehicle with a woman he had been banned from contacting.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Liam Cousins, 26, of Lucas Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, originally stole wheel trims from a parked Ford Fiesta and fled in a vehicle which was tracked by police.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the car was spotted two days later and Cousins was in the vehicle with a woman he had been banned from contacting.

Cousins pleaded guilty to stealing wheel trims from October 30 and admitted breaching a restraining order on November 1. Magistrates adjourned the case until November 14 to consider a probation service report before sentencing