These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Derbyshire in April

Derbyshire locked up in April

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Derbyshire in the last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Burton, 33 of May Farm Close, Hollywood, Birmingham was jailed for five years 10 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property

1. Marcus Burton

Steadman, 24 of Luce Road, Low Hill, Wolverhampton was jailed for seven years six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property

2. Martin Steadman

Stubbs, 32, of Asheridge Close, Wednesfield was jailed for six years eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property

3. Michael Stubbs

Khan, 31 of Great Hampton Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton was jailed for four years ten months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle, converting criminal property and possession of criminal property.

4. Mohammed Maneer Khan

