These are the faces of the 16 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in September

These 16 people have all been jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in September.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Diamond Constantin Constantin, 30, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, was jailed for four months after admitting one count of theft and one count of entering the UK in breach of a deportation order.

2. Scott Taylor Taylor, 37, of Derby, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting one theft from motor vehicle and seven vehicle interference offences.

3. Trevor Munday Munday, 67, formerly of Chapel-en-le-Frith and now of Sandbach, was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexually assaulting a child.

4. Peter Swain Swain, 41, of Swinnel Brook Park, Haslingden, was jailed for 12 months for harrassment, assault and criminal damage. The offences involved his ex-partner and occurred at a property in Hadfield.

