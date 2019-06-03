These are the faces of the 13 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in May

A number of people were jailed in courts in Derbyshire in May.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Ben Davis Davis, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four weeks after admitted stealing a handbag after it had allegedly been taken by another suspect from Peak Pharmacy, in Buxton.

2. Brian Spencer Spencer, 46, of Pharoah Road, Matlock, was jailed for nine years and four months, after admitting robbery. He and an accomplice knocked on people's doors, forced their way inside using violence, tied them up and stole from them.

3. Christian Mihai Mihai, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 months after sexually assaulting a woman in Darley Park. He was also given a three-year restraining order and a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

4. Darren Marples Marples, 50, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield, was jailed for a total of 26 weeks after breaching a criminal behaviour order.

