These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Derbyshire in 2018

These are some of the people served with the longest prison sentences for crimes in Derbyshire in 2018.
Their crimes include rape, attempted murder and causing death by dangerous driving.
1. Anthony Dealey, 43, Erewash Square, Ilkeston
Dealey was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 and a half years after being found guilty of attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery. It relates to an attack on a woman in Ilkeston in November 2017.
2. Nigel William Webster, 33, Manvers Court, Shirebrook
Webster was jailed for six years and six months in September after he was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of a sexual assault against the same victim after a trial. The offences were committed in Shirebrook in 2016.
Oldfield was jailed for eight years after admitting wounding with intent, and three counts of carrying a bladed weapon. He stabbed his victim for 'taking too long in a queue at an Asda petrol station in Woodville.
Graham was jailed for 24 years after pleading guilty to charges including possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He processed 35 million of drugs and also kept an Uzi submachine gun at his property.