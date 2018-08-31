Teenagers questioned after hedgehogs are killed in Derbyshire

Four teenagers have been questioned by police in connection with an incident where two hedgehogs were killed in Derbyshire.

The children, who are aged between 14 and 16, have been voluntarily interviewed under caution and police said they believe they have now spoken to all those who where allegedly involved in the incident.

Officers are now currently awaiting a decision around potential offences and charges.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday August 21 and Wednesday August 22 at Manor Park in Glossop.