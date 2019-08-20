‘Starving’ shoplifter stole coffee to sell on

A shoplifter has been ordered to pay £192 after he was caught on CCTV stealing six jars of coffee from a Co-op supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 19 how Stephen Paul Bladon, 37, of Chantrey Avenue, Chesterfield, stole the coffee valued at £35 from the Co-op store at Newbold, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The theft of £35 worth of coffee on June 21 was captured on CCTV.

“He was interviewed and stated he stole the jars of coffee because he was starving and he entered no comment to further questions.”

Bladon, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft and also admitted failing to surrender to court after he had previously been released on bail.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “When he was shown the CCTV he confirmed the man in question was him and the act was putting items in his pocket and leaving without payment.”

She added: “He said it was random behaviour and not a pattern of behaviour on his behalf and he was struggling to his Employment Support Allowance and he had wanted items to sell on.”

Ms Sargent also explained that Bladon has mental health issues and his condition meant he has struggled to attend court.

District Judge Andrew Davison, who acknowledged that Bladon had been out of trouble for three years, sentenced him to a 12 month conditional discharge order.

But District Judge Davison warned Bladon that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the theft along with any new crime.

Bladon was ordered to pay £35 in compensation, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, and he was also fined £40 for failing to answer bail.