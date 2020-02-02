Staff threatened during Sutton petrol station robbery

Police were called to petrol station after a man threatened a staff memeber during a robbery.

A police scene is currently in place in Huthwaite Service Station after a report of robbery was made to Nottinghamshire Police this morning Sunday, February 2.

Officers were called to the petrol station in Huthwaite Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at 4am after a man was reported to have threatened a staff member. No one has been injured in the incident.

Inspector Rob Lawton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have established a scene while officers carry out their inquiries into the circumstances of this incident.

“Everyone should feel safe in their place of work and this would have been an incredibly distressing situation for the victim.”

Anyone who has any information which could help officers should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting: 149 of 2 Februray 2020