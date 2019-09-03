Sports Direct packer was caught stealing over £3,000 of goods from firm’s distribution centre

A Sports Direct packer was caught stealing over £3,000 worth of designer goods from the firm’s warehouse in Shirebrook.

Lucion Gabriel Ochea, 33, of Gardiner Court, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, tried to smuggle the goods out under his clothes following a work shift, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on August 28.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “This offence occurred on July 19 and he was working at Sports Direct’s distribution centre in Shirebrook and while attempting to leave after a night shift he attempted to steal eleven designer products with a retail value of £3,400.

“It was a random stop after a security officer noticed a lower belt below on his person hidden under his trousers and he was taken to a separate room where the items were recovered.”

Ochea, a Romanian national, admitted taking the items because he liked them and knew he could not afford to buy them because they were expensive.

The defendant added that he had smuggled them out one at a time into the toilets and later put them down his trousers and attempted to leave.

Ochea, formerly of Brand Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Theo Addae said: “He doesn’t know what came over him after he saw the items.

“He is a picker and packer in the factory and he saw the items and in an unsophisticated way he hid them under his clothing and tried to leave and was quickly stopped.”

Mr Addae added that Ochea had been working at Sports Direct about five or six months in the warehouse as an agency worker and he is disappointed with himself and he is remorseful.

Magistrates adjourned the case until September 4 to consider a probation service report before sentencing.