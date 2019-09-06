South Normanton woman, 60, was threatening and abusive to emergency services

A South Normanton woman aged in her 60s has been given a community protection warning by police and council officers following repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The woman, who lives in the Alfreton Road area, was given the warning for allegedly being abusive towards members of the public and emergency service responders, and making numerous calls to the emergency services.

Alfreton Road, South Normanton.

It advises her that she should not be drunk in a public place in South Normanton or Pinxton or behave in a threatening, abusive or insulting way to any member of the public.

The woman should also not call the emergency services except in a genuine emergency.

If the protection warning is breached then she could be given a Community Protection Notice. A Community Protection Notice can be issued against somebody who persistently shows anti-social behaviour.

PC Dan Bird, of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We work hard with our colleagues at Bolsover District Council to target anti-social behaviour, and a Community Protection Warning is the first step in the action we can take.

“We hope the warning will be enough for the woman to think about her behaviour and make a positive difference.”