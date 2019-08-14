South Normanton carer was overpaid £7K in benefits

A South Normanton woman who was overpaid £7,452 in benefits by doing part-time work was caring for her poorly mum and grandparents, a court has heard.

Amy Hunt failed to notify the DWP about part-time jobs she held between December 2015 and April 2017, and this affected the amount of housing benefit and carer's allowance she was entitled to, said prosecutor Ali Zaki.

Donna Purslove, mitigating, said Hunt had been the main carer for her mother since she was 15, and is now looking after both her grandparents.

"The money has not been spent on anything lavish," she said, adding that Hunt was evicted from her rented home after reporting damp in the kitchen to the environment health department.

"She flits from trying to work shifts whenever she can to her caring responsibilities.

"Her mum will eventually be in a wheelchair. Her grandfather has been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

She said Hunt was currently repaying £80 per month to the benefits agency.

Hunt, 24, of Carter Lane East, admitted two counts of failing to notify the DWP, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "In view of what I know about your background, this is a sad case."

He handed her a two year conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.

