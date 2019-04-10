Six men charged with hunting offence in Derbyshire

Six men have been charged with offences under the hunting act following an incident in Derbyshire in October 2018.

The six men, named below, have all been charged with one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs under the Hunting Act 2004.

Sutton-on-the-Hill

William Tatler, 45, of Idridgehay, Belper, Derbyshire.

Sam Staniland, 31, of Sudbury, Derbyshire.

John Finnegan, 33, of Pickwell, Leicestershire.

Andrew Bull, 50, of Sudbury, Derbyshire.

Sammuel Stanley, 25, of Needwood, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

Peter Southwell, 60, of Great Haywood, Stafford, Staffordshire.

The incident relates to an alleged offence in Sutton-on-the-Hill, Derbyshire, on October 2, 2018.

The six are due to appear at NottinghamMagistrates’ Court on April 30.