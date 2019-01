Derbyshire Police has released more CCTV image of people wanted in connection with crimes in the county.

If you think you know anyone in the pictures and have information, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the reference number provided.

4 x males enter shop on Victoria Street, Derby. Pay for goods on card and then male reaches over the counter and takes the card machine. Use ref. 18000597487.

Whilst in a shop on Spring Gardens, Buxton female bumps into victim twice, rips her carrier bag and takes another bag containing cash and bank book. Use ref. 18000585063.

Male and Female enter store on Burton Road, Derby. Both conceal several items and leave store without making payment. Use ref 19000011482.

Male entered shop on Mansfield Road, Pinxton. Items selected and male left the store without paying for items. Use ref. 19000000584

A group of people enter a store on Main Road, Hathersage. A female in the group walks out the shop with 4 jackets offering no payment. Use ref. 1800441615a

