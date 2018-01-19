Second man charged in connection with murder of Derbyshire man

Detectives investigating the murder of a Derbyshire man have charged a second man in connection with his death.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, of Long Eaton, died after an incident on Moira Street in Loughborough on Sunday January 14.

Harry Matthews, 22, of Brush Drive, Loughborough, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court today (Friday).

A further arrest was also made on Thursday evening in connection with the incident.

A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder and is in police custody where he will questioned by detectives. Officers have also been granted further time to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 23, of Glebe Road, Queniborough, Leicestershire, has previously been charged with conspiracy to murder and appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).